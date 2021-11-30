NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 268.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $43,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.3% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 133,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.17. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

