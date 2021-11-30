NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 2,446 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1,241.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.