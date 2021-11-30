NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares during the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Discovery by 35.0% during the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

