NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.