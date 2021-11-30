NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 53.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

