NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 925 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average of $345.27. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock valued at $628,876,536. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

