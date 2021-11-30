NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 104.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $237,694,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NVDA opened at $330.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $827.03 billion, a PE ratio of 118.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

