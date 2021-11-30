NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a growth of 252.3% from the October 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWSZF stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Get NWS alerts:

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.