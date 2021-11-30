Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $123.99

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.99, but opened at $119.21. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $122.36, with a volume of 3,333 shares.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

