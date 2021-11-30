Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Shares Down 4.7%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $101.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OASMY)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

