ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get ObsEva alerts:

OBSV stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.