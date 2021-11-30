Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OCUL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $499.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

