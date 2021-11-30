Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Up 278.8% in November

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 278.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Oculus VisionTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
About Oculus VisionTech
