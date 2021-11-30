Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Up 278.8% in November

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 278.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Oculus VisionTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

