Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $7,479.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00093694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.80 or 0.07888423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,048.67 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.