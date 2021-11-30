OIN Finance Market Cap Hits $9.99 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $202,217.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00235998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00089509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

