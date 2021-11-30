Oleg Nodelman Acquires 185,026 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NUVB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 1,529,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $7,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $4,346,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

