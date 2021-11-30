Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.84

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

