Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

