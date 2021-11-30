Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OLNCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.76.
About Omni-Lite Industries Canada
