Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLNCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

