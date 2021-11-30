ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 45,824 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $727,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $522,178.46.

On Monday, November 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $727,096.70.

On Thursday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68.

ONTF stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.82 million and a P/E ratio of -87.22. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 131.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

