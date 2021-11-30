ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 36428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Specifically, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $739,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,603.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $736.83 million and a PE ratio of -87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

