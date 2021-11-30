OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,218 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 9.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 302.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 978,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 735,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 12.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.