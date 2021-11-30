ONE Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 954.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 3.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

