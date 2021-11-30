ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

MBB stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

