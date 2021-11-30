One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $17.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

OSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,776 shares of company stock valued at $245,350 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

