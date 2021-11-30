Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ontex Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ontex Group stock remained flat at $$10.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ontex Group has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

