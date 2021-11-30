Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.79

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.79 and last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.