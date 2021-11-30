Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.79

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.79 and last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
