Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.79

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.79 and last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

