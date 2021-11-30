Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.178 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Open Text has raised its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

OTEX stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

