Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Update

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the October 31st total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $430,385. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 611,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. 1,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $596.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.