Oppenheimer Weighs in on Deere & Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Deere & Company stock opened at $348.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

