Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 109.2% in November

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the October 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Opsens from C$2.95 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OPSSF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Opsens has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.99.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

