Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

