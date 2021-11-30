OREO Achieves Market Cap of $557.72 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, OREO has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One OREO coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OREO has a market cap of $557.72 and $95,859.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OREO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

