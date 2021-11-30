Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP John J. Bryant Sells 4,460 Shares of Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

