Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

