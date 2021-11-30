Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,892 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVID shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

OVID opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.