Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

