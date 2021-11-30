Oxygen Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.43 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002905 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $104.58 million and $2.43 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,969,707 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.