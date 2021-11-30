Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.12

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.12 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 20780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.