Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.12

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.12 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 20780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 741.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 672,559 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

