PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 9.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.40% of PACCAR worth $110,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

