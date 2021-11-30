Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 271,494 Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 271,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

