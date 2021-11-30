Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,203 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

