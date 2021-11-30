Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $6.41 Million in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

