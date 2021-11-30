Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $7.56 Million in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $100,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

MODV stock opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.40. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

