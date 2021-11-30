Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,695 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 242.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,275 shares of company stock worth $2,258,039 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

