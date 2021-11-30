Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Westlake Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.