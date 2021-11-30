Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter.

TRND stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67.

