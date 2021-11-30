Pacific Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,876,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.