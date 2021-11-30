Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,337 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

